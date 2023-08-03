icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Aug, 2023 22:20
HomeWorld News

Trump laments ‘sad day for America’

The former US president has claimed the latest indictment against him amounts to “persecution of a political opponent”
Trump laments ‘sad day for America’
Former President Donald Trump walks over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, August 3, 2023 ©  AP / Alex Brandon

Donald Trump has claimed that politically motivated US prosecutors have launched yet another case against him – the third in four months – because President Joe Biden can’t beat him in the 2024 election.

“This is a very sad day for America,” Trump told reporters on Thursday after pleading not guilty to four felony charges stemming from his alleged effort to overturn Biden’s 2020 election victory. His court appearance also marked his return to Washington, which he said is now marred by “filth and decay.” He added, “This is not the place that I left. It’s a very sad thing to see.”

Trump already faced a federal indictment related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, as well as a New York City case in which he was charged in April with making false statements on his business records. He is the first US president to be criminally charged after leaving office.

Trump pleads ‘not guilty’ READ MORE: Trump pleads ‘not guilty’

Trump pointed to 2024 election polling as motivation for the indictments against him. “This is a persecution of a political opponent,” he said before boarding his plane to leave Washington.

“This was never supposed to happen in America," he added. "This is the persecution of the person that’s leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot, so if you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can't let this happen in America.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Social media dominance: At what cost
0:00
25:21
CrossTalk: Winners & losers
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies