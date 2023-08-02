icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Aug, 2023 03:46
HomeWorld News

White House admits concerns over ‘slow’ Ukrainian counteroffensive

Kiev’s effort to break through heavy Russian fortifications has been “painstaking work,” a senior US official said
White House admits concerns over ‘slow’ Ukrainian counteroffensive
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Evan Vucci

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is moving more slowly than anticipated, but is making steady progress nonetheless, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has claimed.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for an interview aired on Monday, Kirby was asked about the status of Kiev’s offensive thrust launched in June. The official suggested the results have been less than impressive so far.

“They are moving slowly, and they’ll be the first to tell you they’re not moving as far or as fast as they’d like to. I think it’s important to remember, when they’re running into these defensive lines, they’re sometimes three deep, and they’re protected by minefields,” he said, adding “when you’re being shot at and shelled… it’s really painstaking work.”

The spokesman went on to argue that while “it’s not as far as they’d like,” Kiev is “making progress” on the battlefield, also stating Washington would “keep making sure that they have all the materials they need.”

UN condemns Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow READ MORE: UN condemns Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow

Pressed by host Wolf Blitzer about the US position on attempted Ukrainian attacks on the Russian capital, Kirby said that though the White House is not “encouraging” or “enabling” such strikes, targeting decisions are ultimately up to officials in Kiev.

“It’s not about accepting [the attacks], Wolf. They have to make decisions about what they’re going to target, and where they’re going to put their military capabilities,” he said, stressing that “Our position is we want to focus on the war inside Ukraine.”

The United Nations has condemned both Moscow and Kiev for strikes on cities, with the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasting Ukrainian attacks on Moscow earlier this week.

“We are against any and all attacks on civilian facilities and we want them to stop,” Guterres’ deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, told reporters on Monday, soon after several drones were intercepted over Moscow’s financial district, resulting in damage to buildings and injuring one person.

Ukraine discovers widespread draft-dodging conspiracy READ MORE: Ukraine discovers widespread draft-dodging conspiracy

A separate drone strike attempt on Tuesday was also thwarted, according to Russian officials, who said one incoming UAV collided with a building after being electronically jammed.

Though Ukraine does not take credit for attacks beyond its claimed borders as a matter of policy, on Sunday, President Vladimir Zelensky declared that “war is returning to the territory of Russia.” One of his top advisers, Mikhail Podoliak, later said Moscow would see “a full-fledged war” and should expect “more unidentified drones, more collapse, [and] more civil conflicts.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Winners & losers
0:00
24:27
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies