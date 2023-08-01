icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2023 18:39
UN condemns Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow

The Kremlin has described two recent strikes as acts of “terrorist” violence by Kiev
UN condemns Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow
Police officers block off an area around a damaged office block at the Moscow International Business Center in Moscow, Russia, August 1, 2023 ©  AFP / Alexander Nemenov

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ office has condemned a series of drone attacks on Moscow and called for an end to “any and all attacks on civilian facilities.” Russia has blamed the “terrorist strikes” on Ukraine, and Kiev has heavily suggested that it was responsible.

“We are against any and all attacks on civilian facilities and we want them to stop,” Guterres’ deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, told reporters on Monday.

Haq spoke a day after multiple unmanned airborne vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted over Moscow’s financial district, with debris from the downed craft damaging two skyscrapers and injuring one person.

One of the same buildings was damaged again on Tuesday, when one of three incoming UAVs was electronically jammed and veered off course into the glass facade of the tower, according to Russian authorities.

Ukrainian drone hits Moscow's financial hub – mayor

Ukrainian drone hits Moscow’s financial hub – mayor

While Kiev has not taken direct responsibility yet, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared on Sunday that “war is returning to the territory of Russia,” while one of his top advisers, Mikhail Podoliak, said on Tuesday that “Moscow is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war,” and will soon experience “more unidentified drones, more collapse, [and] more civil conflicts.”

Zelensky and his officials have followed a similar pattern after previous Ukrainian strikes on civilian infrastructure. Ukrainian officials cheered the bombing of the Crimean Bridge last October, but denied responsibility. Ukrainian security officials eventually admitted to the attack earlier this summer, and claimed responsibility for a follow-up strike on the bridge last month.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Ukraine is launching “terrorist strikes” on Moscow and other civilian targets in Russia out of frustration over its failures on the battlefield. The attempted drone strikes are “some sort of acts of desperation against the background of those failures. And, of course, Kiev resorts to such terrorist tactics,” Peskov said.

READ MORE: Kiev attempts 'terror attack' on Russian civilian ships – MOD

Russia has thus far limited its missile and drone strikes within Ukraine to military and infrastructure targets. Former Russian president  Dmitry Medvedev warned last month that this may soon change if Kiev continues to attack Russian civilians.

“We need to choose non-typical targets for our strikes. Not only warehouses, energy hubs, and oil bases,” said Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. “There are other places where they are not expecting us yet. And where the effect will be very significant.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

