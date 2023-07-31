icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jul, 2023 09:18
HomeWorld News

UK scrapped dozens of tanks that could have been sent to Ukraine – The Times

Britain has been among Kiev’s principal backers, providing armor and controversial depleted uranium shells
UK scrapped dozens of tanks that could have been sent to Ukraine – The Times
A Challenger 2 tank of the British army takes part the NATO Spring Storm exercises in Estonia. ©  AFP /

The British military destroyed dozens of Challenger 2 tanks that could have been sent to Ukraine to help it fight Russia, the Times has reported.

A total of 43 main battle tanks were scrapped by the UK ministry of defense between 2010 and 2014, the paper revealed on Sunday, citing a freedom of information disclosure.

The disposal cost £4.3 million (around $5.5 million), and needed to be made because the Challenges 2 tanks were in a condition “beyond any economic repair,” the documents read.

The decision was made before Crimea voted to rejoin Russia and relations between Moscow and the West began to deteriorate rapidly. The outlet emphasized that the British military has generally underestimated the importance of tanks on the modern battlefield.

The defense ministry procured 386 Challenger 2s in the mid-1990s, but the number was cut by 40% as part of the 2010 Strategic Defense and Security Review. Britain now plans to reduce its tank fleet to 148, while upgrading to the new Challenger 3 version, the paper reported.

Another 75 older Challengers have been put into long-term storage, a decision which was criticized by the chairman of the defense select committee, Tobias Ellwood. According to the Times, he argued that the tanks should have been sent to Ukraine instead.

UK training elite Ukrainian force to seize part of Russia – media
Read more
UK training elite Ukrainian force to seize part of Russia – media

So far London has provided Kiev with 14 Challenger 2 tanks. However, there have been no reports of Ukraine using them, despite actively deploying German-made Leopard 2s and American Bradley fighting vehicles, several dozen of which have already been lost.

The US and its allies beefed up Ukrainian forces with tanks, APCs, and other hardware in advance of a much-hyped counteroffensive, which began in early June. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged several times that the Western armor “will burn” on the battlefield. Moscow says Kiev’s assaults have not produced significant gains to date.

In March, Putin said that Russia planned to produce or modernize some 1,600 tanks over the next three years.

The Times also quoted the assistant chief of the general staff, Maj. Gen. Charles Collins, who said in March that due to the drawdown of its military, Britain should have the “strategic humility” to accept that it cannot fight a major war on its own anymore.

READ MORE: Russian military captures first Swedish armored vehicle (VIDEO)

Russia has long condemned the supply of American, British, and other foreign weapons to Ukraine, arguing that it will only prolong the fighting, without preventing Moscow from achieving its military goals. According to the Kremlin, the assistance provided to Kiev by the US, the EU, and other Western nations makes them de facto parties to the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
Sweden joins NATO
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies