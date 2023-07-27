icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dark money funds reverse-engineering of alien craft in US – whistleblower

Under oath, David Grusch has repeated many of his previous claims about alien technology research
Ryan Graves (L), David Grusch (C), and David Fravor (R) testify before the House Oversight Committee ©  Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The US government is in possession of debris from non-human craft as well as “biologicals,” potentially from the pilots of the craft, according to the testimony of a former intelligence analyst who has turned whistleblower.

Research into the technology and other acquisitions is paid-for through misappropriation of public funds, David Grusch told the House oversight subcommittee for national security on Wednesday. People reporting such things to the public face reprisals and personal harm, he also claimed.

Grusch is a veteran intelligence officer who served in the US Air Force and later became a civilian employee at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. He repeated under oath some of the explosive claims he has previously made publicly, including to media outlets NewsNation and The Debrief. The hearing focused on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), which was Grusch’s line of work at the agency.

He confirmed that according to his knowledge, the US government had collected debris from crash sites of “non-human” craft over the course of decades. He was denied access to the relevant data, which led him to formally complain to the intelligence community Inspector General.

“I know the exact locations,” Grusch said during the hearing, when asked about where the technology was kept.

To a number of questions, the witness told the committee he could not answer in a public hearing. The committee was denied the use of a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF), through which top-secret information could be divulged.

Grusch confirmed that private companies were involved in the research to avoid congressional scrutiny. The defense contractors allegedly overcharge the Pentagon for their products then use excess funds for the state’s clandestine programs.

He testified that he and others were facing reprisals for speaking out. He referred to an “administrative terror,” meaning negative career consequences for such persons. There is also more direct personal harm, he said.

“It was very brutal, and very unfortunate – some of the tactics they used to hurt me both professionally and personally,” Grusch recalled of his own experience.

He said he had concerns for his life over the disclosures, but declined to say whether he knew about somebody being murdered. He added that he had “directed people with that knowledge to appropriate authorities.”

Grusch was called to the House alongside two former pilots, who had encounters with UAPs. They said what they witnessed appeared far more advanced than any current human technology.

