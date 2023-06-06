Pentagon hiding alien spaceships - whistleblower

US Air Force veteran David Grusch insists they exist, though he has never seen the ETs or their craft himself

The Pentagon is concealing “quite a number” of crashed alien spaceships and even dead extraterrestrial entities, former US Air Force intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch told NewsNation on Monday.

The crash retrieval program - so secret even the Pentagon’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) task force has been refused access - has for decades been involved in “retrieving non-human-origin technical vehicles,” Grusch explained. He added that some are distinguishable from human-made craft by their morphology and the types of materials, with “unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures.”

“Naturally when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots,” he told the news outlet.

While Grusch served as the liaison to the UAP Task Force for the National Reconnaissance Office from 2019 to 2021 and subsequently ran UAP analysis for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, he admitted to NewsNation that he had never actually seen any of the spacecraft or their otherworldly operators.

Instead, he claimed, “plenty of current and former senior intelligence officers that came to me, many which I knew almost my whole career,” had “confided in me” regarding their involvement in the program. “They told me, based on their oral testimony, and they provided me documents and other proof that there was a program the UAP task force” - even individuals with Top Secret/SCI security clearances like himself - were “not let into.”

This was enough to make him a believer, he said. “We’re definitely not alone. Absolutely the data points empirically [sic], we’re not alone.”

Grusch told The Debrief he filed a whistleblower complaint with Congress, claiming he had suffered illegal retaliation for sharing what he knew about the UFO crash retrieval program with lawmakers and the Intelligence Committee Inspector General.

However, he said, he couldn’t share that information with the public because of national security.

In a statement responding to the disclosure, the Pentagon claimed its own All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) had not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

However, the program Grusch described operates at a higher level of secrecy than AARO.

He blamed a “sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the US populace which is extremely unethical and immoral” for the fact that Americans remained largely in the dark about the alleged visitors from outer space.