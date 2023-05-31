Aliens are living among us – Stanford professor

Nobel prize nominee Dr. Garry Nolan claims extraterrestrial lifeforms have been on Earth for a long time and are still here

Stanford University professor Dr. Garry Nolan has claimed there is a “100%” possibility that alien lifeforms have visited Earth in the past and that they are still present on our planet to this day.

Speaking at a conference in Manhattan last week, Nolan – an immunologist and Nobel Prize nominee who claims to have worked for the CIA in the past – suggested that humans have likely even seen aliens before but simply didn’t notice anything different about them, similar to how South American tribes spotted Spanish ships for the first time.

“I think it’s an advanced form of intelligence that is using some kind of intermediaries,” Nolan said, noting that, “It's not that they walk among us wearing a skin suit. You’re going to put something there that I think of as an intelligence test.”

Nolan emphasized, however, that he didn’t believe any alien life intended to harm humans. “I’m not worried about them coming and raiding us or taking our women and children. That’s not my concern,” he said, noting that what he is interested in is how humanity could benefit from alien technology found on Earth.

The researcher claims to have previously been commissioned by the CIA to use his immunology expertise to help “understand the medical harm that had come to some individuals, related to supposed interactions with an anomalous craft.” He has stated that the symptoms exhibited by the patients he examined were “basically identical to what’s now called ‘Havana syndrome’,” referring to the mysterious illness that was first reported in Cuba in 2016 and has afflicted a number of US officials and military personnel working abroad.

Nolan also claims to have been involved in CIA research programs analyzing materials allegedly found at UFO flyover sites and said that he had been in contact with several individuals who had worked or were currently working on secretive UFO ‘reverse engineering’ programs.

According to Nolan and lawyer Daniel Sheehan, the US congress spoke to as many as six whistleblowers last month who claimed to have worked on Roswell-style UFO crash retrieval and reverse engineering programs.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a law which required the Pentagon to give high-ranking senators classified reports on any previously undisclosed programs relating to UFOs. Congress also passed a law which created whistleblower protection for anyone who had worked in such programs.

However, the head of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Sean Kirkpatrick testified in a Senate hearing last month that there was still no definitive evidence of extraterrestrial life.