Footage surfaces of ‘triangular UFO’ over US military base

The object reportedly hovered for about 10 minutes before vanishing

US podcast hosts Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp have obtained video clips and a still image purporting to show a massive unidentified flying object (UFO) that hovered over a California military base in April 2021 before quickly disappearing from view of the 50 Marines who reportedly witnessed the incident.

The object was black and triangular and had five red lights along its edges, according to Tuesday’s episode of the ‘Weaponized’ podcast. It hovered for about 10 minutes over Camp Wilson, the world’s largest US Marine Corps training base, then vanished without a trace after troops began shooting flares into the sky to illuminate the alleged craft.

Marines were “baffled” by the UFO, which “appeared out of nowhere,” one of the witnesses told Corbell. “With the picture I took with a black triangular shape underneath the lights, it’s definitely not any type of flare thing or illumination rounds,” he added.

Witnesses pegged the UFO’s size at around the wingspan of a stealth bomber, or half the length of a football field. Marines said that shortly after the object disappeared, dozens of military trucks and helicopters rushed to the area. The choppers circled the mountainous desert area around the base for several hours after the sighting. Camp Wilson is located about 150 miles east of Los Angeles, near Twentynine Palms, California.

One of the witnesses speculated that the government was looking for the UFO after it disappeared. “I’m just trying to figure out what the hell it was,” he told Corbell. “I’ve never seen anything like it.” He added that after the illumination rounds went up over the UFO, “it just disappeared, like straight went black, and then helicopters started hauling a** toward it.”

Corbell told the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper that the incident hadn’t been reported to the US government’s UFO investigations office. “If the public wants to understand more about this UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) encounter, we will need to encourage our representatives to ask questions and push for answers.”

US government agencies recorded increased UFO sightings between 2021 and 2022, the Pentagon said in January in its annual UAP report. The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) compiled reports on 144 such sightings over a 17-year period ending in March 2021. In just the following 17 months, there were 366 newly reported incidents, more than double the 17-year total.