icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2023 00:49
HomeWorld News

Footage surfaces of ‘triangular UFO’ over US military base

The object reportedly hovered for about 10 minutes before vanishing
Footage surfaces of ‘triangular UFO’ over US military base
A mysterious object spotted over the Camp Wilson US Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms, California, April 2021. ©  YouTube / Jeremy Corbell

US podcast hosts Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp have obtained video clips and a still image purporting to show a massive unidentified flying object (UFO) that hovered over a California military base in April 2021 before quickly disappearing from view of the 50 Marines who reportedly witnessed the incident.

The object was black and triangular and had five red lights along its edges, according to Tuesday’s episode of the ‘Weaponized’ podcast. It hovered for about 10 minutes over Camp Wilson, the world’s largest US Marine Corps training base, then vanished without a trace after troops began shooting flares into the sky to illuminate the alleged craft.

Marines were “baffled” by the UFO, which “appeared out of nowhere,” one of the witnesses told Corbell. “With the picture I took with a black triangular shape underneath the lights, it’s definitely not any type of flare thing or illumination rounds,” he added.

Witnesses pegged the UFO’s size at around the wingspan of a stealth bomber, or half the length of a football field. Marines said that shortly after the object disappeared, dozens of military trucks and helicopters rushed to the area. The choppers circled the mountainous desert area around the base for several hours after the sighting. Camp Wilson is located about 150 miles east of Los Angeles, near Twentynine Palms, California.

One of the witnesses speculated that the government was looking for the UFO after it disappeared. “I’m just trying to figure out what the hell it was,” he told Corbell. “I’ve never seen anything like it.” He added that after the illumination rounds went up over the UFO, “it just disappeared, like straight went black, and then helicopters started hauling a** toward it.”

UFO sightings on the rise – Pentagon READ MORE: UFO sightings on the rise – Pentagon

Corbell told the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper that the incident hadn’t been reported to the US government’s UFO investigations office. “If the public wants to understand more about this UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) encounter, we will need to encourage our representatives to ask questions and push for answers.”

US government agencies recorded increased UFO sightings between 2021 and 2022, the Pentagon said in January in its annual UAP report. The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) compiled reports on 144 such sightings over a 17-year period ending in March 2021. In just the following 17 months, there were 366 newly reported incidents, more than double the 17-year total.

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Social media mental health
0:00
23:44
Too late to peace together? Timofei Bordachev, program director of the Valdai Discussion Club
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies