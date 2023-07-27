icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2023 06:09
HomeWorld News

Kim Jong-un receives ‘warm letter’ from Putin – Pyongyang

The message was reportedly relayed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during his visit to North Korea
Kim Jong-un receives ‘warm letter’ from Putin – Pyongyang
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with government officials via video conference at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2021. ©  Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin

Russia’s defense minister presented North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a “warm letter” from President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday. 

While hosting a meeting with Sergey Shoigu, Kim asked him to thank Putin for his “warm and good letter,” the state-run KCNA said.

The Russian defense chief has made a surprise trip to North Korea to participate in the 70th anniversary of the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. Kim and Shoigu discussed the “further developing [of] strategic and traditional DPRK-Russia relations,” according to the agency.

Russian and North Korean defense chiefs hold historic talks READ MORE: Russian and North Korean defense chiefs hold historic talks

Shoigu toured a military exhibition held by North Korea’s Defense Ministry, where he saw “new-type weapons and equipment” produced by the country’s arms industry, according to KCNA.

During a meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Kang Sun-nam, Shoigu hailed the “rich history of cooperation” between Moscow and Pyongyang, adding that regular military exchanges had helped to “maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”

The two states have enjoyed close ties since the Soviet era. Last year, Pyongyang’s foreign ministry declared that bilateral relations had reached “new strategic heights,” despite what it called “hegemonic actions of the United States and its satellites.”

North Korea has also refused to follow a US-led sanctions campaign targeting Moscow in retaliation for the conflict in Ukraine, voicing strong support for Russia’s ongoing military operation. However, the DPRK has also rejected American claims that it has supplied weapons to Russian troops as “groundless” rumors intended to “tarnish the image of the DPRK.”

Shoigu’s rare visit to North Korea coincided with a trip by a Chinese delegation led by senior diplomat Li Hongzhong, who also traveled to Pyongyang for high-level contacts. Commenting on the meetings, the US State Department voiced hopes the Russian and Chinese officials would encourage the DPRK to “refrain from threatening unlawful behavior” and help to diffuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
Wildfires & controlled burns
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies