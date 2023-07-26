icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jul, 2023 16:04
HomeWorld News

French intelligence knew of Wagner mutiny plans – l’Opinion

Paris had been closely monitoring the PMC due to its “anti-French” activities in Africa, the outlet claims
French intelligence knew of Wagner mutiny plans – l’Opinion
Soldiers of PMC "Wagner" in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. ©  Sergey Pivovarov;  RIA Novosti

French security officials knew in advance about Wagner private military company chief Evgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny plans, the l’Opinion newspaper claimed on Wednesday. 

According to the outlet, the General Directorate of External Security of France (DGSE) has long monitored the activities of the Russian PMC because of its allegedly “anti-French” activities in Africa, including in the Central African Republic and Mali, which is why they were aware of Prigozhin’s plans before mid-June.  

L’Opinion’s sources also said that France had discovered Prigozhin’s plan to stage an uprising even before it was known to the CIA, which also claims to have been aware of the move in advance. CIA Director William Burns previously stated that Prigozhin’s actions “did not come as a surprise” to Washington. 

READ MORE: Wagner fighters want to 'visit' Poland – Lukashenko

The Wagner mutiny began on June 23, when Prigozhin accused the Russian military of launching a deadly missile strike on one of the group’s field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the allegation, but Prigozhin vowed to march to Moscow and demand “justice.” The uprising was ultimately halted after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that a deal had been reached with the PMC after consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

The group, along with Prigozhin, has since relocated to Belarus, where it has begun providing training to Belarusian troops and sharing its battlefield experience gained from the Ukraine conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
Wildfires & controlled burns
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies