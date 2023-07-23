icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wagner fighters concern us – Lukashenko
23 Jul, 2023 09:13
Russia & FSU

PMC members want to cross the border into Poland, the Belarusian president has told Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, are holding a meeting, July 23. © Sputnik / Alexander Demyanchuk

Fighters of the private military company Wagner want to “visit” Poland, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. According to Lukashenko, the PMC members would like to reach the Polish capital and the city of Rzeszow, which they consider to have been a hub for providing Ukrainian troops with military hardware during the fighting for the key Donbass city of Artyomovsk.

After the failed mutiny attempt in June, Wagner members were offered the opportunity to retire, sign contracts with the Russian military, or relocate to Belarus together with the group’s chief, Evgeny Prigozhin. 

According to Lukashenko, the fighters hosted in the country are starting to “concern” the local authorities, as they want to “go on tour to Poland” to visit Warsaw and Rzeszow.

“They know where the military hardware [to support Ukrainian troops] came from during the fighting in Artyomovsk,” the Belarusian president explained on Sunday during his meeting with Putin. “So they have this internal feeling that Rzeszow is trouble.”

READ MORE: Putin warns of Poland’s intentions in Ukraine and Belarus

He also noted that the Wagner members know “what’s going on around the Union State [of Russia and Belarus],” so he wouldn’t like to have them relocated somewhere away from the center of the country, particularly given that they are in what he characterized as a “bad mood.”

On Friday, Putin claimed that Polish leaders are planning to form a NATO-backed coalition to intervene in the Ukraine conflict and take over parts of western Ukraine. Belarusian territory might also be endangered, he added, promising retaliation in case of any aggression against the Union State member.

