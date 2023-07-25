icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jul, 2023 22:11
Doctor wounded in Texas hospital shooting – police

A gunman has opened fire inside a medical facility near Dallas, the officers said
Doctor wounded in Texas hospital shooting – police
FILE PHOTO ©  Sam Craft / AFP

A gunman has opened fire inside the Methodist Family Health Center in Cedar Hill, Texas on Tuesday afternoon, injuring a physician, police said. The suspect has been detained after a car chase. 

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, the officers responded to a report about “an active shooter inside a medical building.” When they arrived, they found a male doctor with a gunshot wound in front of the clinic.

The black male suspect armed with “a long gun” fled the scene in a black Chrysler. He crashed the vehicle shortly afterwards. Five officers fired shots at the suspect before removing him from the car. The suspect was transported to the same clinic he had attacked earlier, where he remains in critical condition, police said. 

The wounded doctor is in stable condition. A civilian driver who was involved in the crash was hospitalized with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Gunman kills two before World Cup opening in New Zealand

Cedar Hill is a community of about 50,000 residents south of Dallas.

Ely Reyes, the local police chief, told reporters that a criminal investigation has been launched. He added that a separate probe would examine the use of force by the officers, five of whom were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

