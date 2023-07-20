icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jul, 2023 00:36
Gunman goes on shooting spree in New Zealand

The attack took place near hotels hosting international teams for the FIFA Women’s World Cup
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, July 20, 2023 ©  AP / Abbie Parr

At least two people were killed and several more injured during a mass shooting in New Zealand on Thursday, according to local police, with the gunman engaging in a standoff with law enforcement before he was neutralized.

The attacker opened fire at a building site in Auckland early on Thursday morning, the city’s Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said. In addition to the two killed, six people were wounded in the shooting, which unfolded near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams are staying ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup event.

Not long after the attack began, the shooter holed up in an elevator shaft and continued to fire at police, Patel said, adding that the gunman was found dead “a short time later.” It is unclear if he was killed by police or took his own life, however.

