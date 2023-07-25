icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jul, 2023 17:14
Aircraft crashes while tackling wildfire (VIDEO)

The incident occurred during an effort to quench raging forest fires in Greece
©  AFP / ERT / Michael Marino

A Canadair CL-215 amphibious aircraft crashed Tuesday on Evia, a large Greek island located immediately to the north of Athens. The country’s military has acknowledged the incident, revealing the aircraft belonged to the 355th Tactical Transport Squadron. All crew members were reported killed.

The tragedy was broadcast live on Greek national television. Footage from the scene shows the seaplane dropping water onto a patch of fire in the mountains, with its wing hitting the trees as it ascended. The plane apparently lost one of its floats in the collision, veering off course and crashing into the ground. Footage shows that the aircraft was destroyed on impact and exploded.

The military said it dispatched two helicopters in a search and rescue effort to locate the crew of the crashed aircraft. The pilots were killed on the spot, the Greek armed forces said late in the day.

Greece has been enduring a massive wave of wildfires, which have raged across the country for about a week. Multiple locations have already been devastated by the blazes, which have prompted the nation’s biggest-ever evacuation of tourists from the Island of Rhodes. The country has effectively found itself “at war with fire,” according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

