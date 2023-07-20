Joe Biden still ‘a kid to me’ – Nancy Pelosi

The former House speaker defends the US president against claims that he’s too old to run for a second term

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi has brushed aside concerns over President Joe Biden’s age as he seeks re-election, saying the 80-year-old has no reason to stand aside for a younger Democratic contender.

“I think the president should embrace his age, his experience, the knowledge he brings to the job,” the lawmaker, aged 83, told the Morning Joe program on MSNBC. The country “is very well served” by Biden’s leadership, she argued.

Describing age as “relative,” Pelosi cited the examples of Norman Lear, still producing movies at 100, and 94-year-old architect Frank Gehry, also still active.

“They were like: ‘Eighties? He is a kid!” the politician said with a laugh. “He is younger than I am, so he is a kid to me.”

Attacks focusing on the president’s age are “an excuse” and “we just have to get on with this election for the children, for the people” Pelosi concluded.

The US leader is widely projected to face a second election battle next year with his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, who is three years his junior at 77. If he serves a second term, Biden will be 86 by the time he leaves office.

Democrats and Republicans alike have voiced scepticism over Biden’s candidacy, citing age-related health issues, the president’s apparent lack of energy, and his increasingly frequent signs of confusion during public appearances.