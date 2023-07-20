EU could shift military training centers to Ukraine – media

Germany’s DPA news agency has claimed the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, wants to propose the scenario in the event of a ceasefire

The EU could consider moving a training program for Kiev’s troops to Ukrainian territory in the future, Germany’s DPA news agency has reported. Brussels may also agree to funnel billions more euros into supporting the Ukrainian military in the years to come, it added.

In a report on Thursday, DPA claimed that the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, was ready to propose a considerable extension to the existing training program for the Ukrainian military during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels later in the day.

According to the media outlet, which claims to have seen a document listing Borrell’s proposals, “when the circumstances allow, a gradual relocation of the training activities to Ukraine could even be considered.”

This scenario could materialize if and when there is a ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow, the German news agency claimed. The reported logic behind the idea is that it could act as a deterrent against any future Russian incursions, as service members from EU nations would be stationed in Ukraine as well.

In addition, Borrell reportedly plans to call for member states to pay for more weapons deliveries to Kiev, including modern fighter jets. According to DPA, Borrell wants some €5 billion ($5.6 billion) earmarked to this end annually between 2024 and 2027. The money would supposedly come from the EU’s Peace Facility (EPF).

Among the other proposals Borrell is reportedly expected to make on Thursday is setting “new quantitative and qualitative training targets” for EU nations. DPA noted that the bloc had originally pledged to train 30,000 Ukrainian service members, with 25,000 troops having already finished their courses or due to finish shortly.

According to the German outlet, the diplomat also wants to see closer cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in terms of arms production and intelligence sharing.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto made it clear on Wednesday that Budapest would block a new €500 million tranche of EU military aid for Ukraine unless Kiev removed a Hungarian bank from its “sponsors of war” list. Ukrainian authorities added the designation to OTP bank in May over its alleged operations in Russia.

Russia has consistently argued that Western support for Ukraine will only serve to prolong the bloodshed.