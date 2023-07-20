I’d leave nail marks on floor if dragged out of office – top diplomat

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly makes a jestful plea to the prime minister not to move him in a reshuffle

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has made a rare public appeal to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to keep him in his current position rather than offer a new role in the cabinet after an expected reshuffle.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace triggered speculation over looming changes in the British government, by announcing last weekend that he intends to step down. British media have suggested that Cleverly is being tipped to replace him.

When asked about the idea at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Cleverly said he was more than happy in his current job.

“I adore being foreign secretary. My observation is that you become better at the job the more you do it, the more relationships you are able to build,” he said.

He explained to the American audience how British officials are technically appointed by the king at the prime minister’s suggestion, and appealed to them in jest.

“If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you prime minister, I very much want to stay put,” he said.

“You’ll see nail marks down the parquet flooring in my office if anyone tries to drag me out,” Cleverly joked.

The reshuffle may come as soon as September, according to media reports. Tom Tugendhat, the current security minister, Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, James Heappey, the armed forces minister, and John Glen, a close ally of Sunak who serves as chief secretary to the Treasury, are the other contenders reportedly being considered to take Wallace’s job.