icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jul, 2023 07:46
HomeWorld News

I’d leave nail marks on floor if dragged out of office – top diplomat

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly makes a jestful plea to the prime minister not to move him in a reshuffle
I’d leave nail marks on floor if dragged out of office – top diplomat
FILE PHOTO: James Cleverly ©  P Scaasi / MI News / NurPhoto via Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has made a rare public appeal to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to keep him in his current position rather than offer a new role in the cabinet after an expected reshuffle.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace triggered speculation over looming changes in the British government, by announcing last weekend that he intends to step down. British media have suggested that Cleverly is being tipped to replace him.

When asked about the idea at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Cleverly said he was more than happy in his current job.

“I adore being foreign secretary. My observation is that you become better at the job the more you do it, the more relationships you are able to build,” he said.

UK's Wallace confirms departure from politics
Read more
UK's Wallace confirms departure from politics

He explained to the American audience how British officials are technically appointed by the king at the prime minister’s suggestion, and appealed to them in jest.

“If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you prime minister, I very much want to stay put,” he said.

“You’ll see nail marks down the parquet flooring in my office if anyone tries to drag me out,” Cleverly joked.

The reshuffle may come as soon as September, according to media reports. Tom Tugendhat, the current security minister, Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, James Heappey, the armed forces minister, and John Glen, a close ally of Sunak who serves as chief secretary to the Treasury, are the other contenders reportedly being considered to take Wallace’s job.

Top stories

RT Features

Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who in the world can retire?
0:00
25:52
CrossTalk: Tucker’s GOP?
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies