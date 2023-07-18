icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jul, 2023 13:35
China urges no strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine conflict

Monday’s Ukrainian drone attack against the Crimean Bridge killed two adults, with their daughter left injured
China urges no strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine conflict
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning ©  AP Photo / Liu Zheng, File

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning commented on the Crimean Bridge terrorist attack at a press briefing on Tuesday, emphasizing that both sides should refrain from hitting civilian targets. 

“China believes that relevant parties need to avoid attacking civilian facilities and objects, protect the safety of civilians and observe international humanitarian law,” she said.

The Chinese official also once again reiterated Beijing’s “consistent and clear stance” that a political solution must be found to end hostilities.

The Crimean Bridge was struck by Ukrainian drones on Monday, resulting in the death of a couple from Russia’s western Belgorod region, with their child left injured. It also caused damage to the vital road crossing to the peninsula. Moscow officials called the incident a terrorist attack, while Russian President Vladimir Putin later said that an adequate military response would be forthcoming.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the US and UK were also responsible for the attack. “The US and Britain are managing a state-like terrorist structure,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted, referring to Ukrainian authorities. 

READ MORE: No military solution to Ukraine crisis – China

Commenting on the strike, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was up to Ukraine to decide how to protect “its territory.”

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov interpreted Blinken’s remarks as an attempt to “justify the terrorist acts of Kiev against Russian citizens and facilities.” 

