icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jul, 2023 20:26
HomeWorld News

South Korean flood death toll rises

The number of people dead or missing has climbed to 49
South Korean flood death toll rises
Rescue workers search for potential flood victims on Sunday in a flooded underpass near Cheongju, South Korea. ©  South Korea National Fire Agency via Getty Images

The death toll from devastating floods following South Korea’s heaviest rains in a decade has risen to 40, after four additional bodies were recovered from a highway underpass near the central city of Cheongju.

There were also at least nine people still missing as of Monday, and dozens more were injured by landslides and other effects of the flooding rains, according to the South Korean Interior Ministry. President Yoon Suk-yeol, who returned to Seoul on Monday following a surprise visit to Ukraine, said the disaster was worsened by his government’s failure to follow disaster-response policies in the most vulnerable areas.

Thirteen people were found dead in the flooded Cheongju underpass. The passageway was submerged by flash flooding on Saturday, when the Miho River levee collapsed. The body of a bus driver was among those recovered overnight on Sunday. Five of his passengers also perished. More casualties may be discovered as rescuers drain the tunnel and search an estimated 17 submerged vehicles.

Seoul floods after historic rainfall (VIDEO) READ MORE: Seoul floods after historic rainfall (VIDEO)

Police are reportedly investigating why the underpass wasn’t closed to traffic despite the known flood risk and prior warnings of the levee collapse. Opposition lawmakers have called the flooding deaths a “man-made disaster” because proper evacuation and safety measures weren’t employed.

Thousands of people have been evacuated during the flooding, including 6,400 in largely rural Goesan County, where low-lying villages were submerged when the waters flowed over a dam. Residents who didn’t evacuate were trapped in their homes as connecting roads and bridges were cut off. As of Monday, more than 4,300 people hadn’t yet been able to return to their homes.

More than 600 millimeters (24 inches) of rain has fallen in the past week in parts of South Korea. More heavy rains were predicted, falling at rates of up to 40 millimeters per hour, in some of the hardest-hit areas.

READ MORE: 'Drink Fukushima water,' China tells UN officials

The deadly flooding marks one of South Korea’s worst natural disasters since heavy rains in July 2011 triggered flash floods and landslides that killed at least 49 people.

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
France on fire
0:00
27:21
‘Western resolve is cracking’ – Ex-US Navy deputy undersecretary on Russia-NATO conflict in Ukraine
0:00
29:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies