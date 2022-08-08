icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Aug, 2022 21:02
Seoul floods after historic rainfall (VIDEO)

Social media footage shows water-covered streets and subway stations in the South Korean capital
A tweet showing floodwater entering a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, August 9, 2022 © Twitter / @i_melody_you

South Korean authorities have put emergency services on alert as record-setting rainfall triggered flooding in Seoul on Monday, including the capital’s famous Gangnam district. Koreans have shared photos and videos of flooded roads, homes, and subway stations on social media.

Heavy rain has caused blackouts in some parts of Seoul and forced residents of low-elevation areas to evacuate, according to local media. Multiple underground rail stations also shut down.

As of Monday evening, Seoul had received 90.5 mm of rain per hour. The Dongjak district in the south of the capital recorded 137 mm, the “worst rainfall in decades,” according to the Korea Herald.

Southern parts of the capital were the most affected, in particular the districts of Gangnam and Gwanak, where the Dorimcheon stream rose above its banks. 

Residents of the capital shared photos and videos of the flooding with the local media.

One particularly striking video showed a waterfall down the stairs of the Dongjak Station on Line 9. Isu Station on Line 4 was also affected.

There were also many reports of submerged cars, road damage, and fallen trees, but as of midnight local time – no casualties.

