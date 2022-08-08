Seoul floods after historic rainfall (VIDEO)

Social media footage shows water-covered streets and subway stations in the South Korean capital

South Korean authorities have put emergency services on alert as record-setting rainfall triggered flooding in Seoul on Monday, including the capital’s famous Gangnam district. Koreans have shared photos and videos of flooded roads, homes, and subway stations on social media.

Heavy rain has caused blackouts in some parts of Seoul and forced residents of low-elevation areas to evacuate, according to local media. Multiple underground rail stations also shut down.

As of Monday evening, Seoul had received 90.5 mm of rain per hour. The Dongjak district in the south of the capital recorded 137 mm, the “worst rainfall in decades,” according to the Korea Herald.

Southern parts of the capital were the most affected, in particular the districts of Gangnam and Gwanak, where the Dorimcheon stream rose above its banks.

Seoul and other parts of South Korea are currently experiencing torrential downpours.Dorimcheon stream in Seoul's Gwanak District has flooded all over, evacuation notice just issued for people living nearby.Crazy scenes in many other places.pic.twitter.com/EafcXpvvBB — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) August 8, 2022

Residents of the capital shared photos and videos of the flooding with the local media.

[BREAKING NEWS] Heavy rain causes flooding, power outages in Seoul. (Photos courtesy of readers) pic.twitter.com/0gl6zaMu0W — The Korea Herald 코리아헤럴드 (@TheKoreaHerald) August 8, 2022

One particularly striking video showed a waterfall down the stairs of the Dongjak Station on Line 9. Isu Station on Line 4 was also affected.

집에와서보니까 생각보다 알티가 너무 많이타서 ...9호선 동작역입니다 모두 조심하세요😢 지금은 침수때문에 안 서고 지나쳐간다고 하더라구요,, pic.twitter.com/EiTKrfquTb — 멜유 ｡o♡o｡+🎀 (@i_melody_you) August 8, 2022

There were also many reports of submerged cars, road damage, and fallen trees, but as of midnight local time – no casualties.