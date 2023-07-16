Ghislaine Maxwell accuses prison guard of sexual abuse

The convicted sex trafficker has been dubbed ‘Prison Karen’ for her constant frivolous complaints

Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell accused a prison guard of sexual abuse after the guard used vulgar language to call her out for not showering after exercising, a prison source told the Daily Mail on Saturday.

Maxwell reported the female guard after the guard confronted her about “the need to shower more frequently,” noting Maxwell’s poor hygiene was eliciting complaints from other inmates, the source said. “It was just a conversation about cleanliness and the need to shower more frequently. But the officer has a mouth like [rapper] Cardi B and was completely tactless about it.”

Her vulgar language - specifically the term “hoo-ha” to refer to the female genitalia - apparently shocked Jeffrey Epstein’s former madam, who is serving a 20-year sentence at Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institute for trafficking underage girls for sex. While Maxwell did not claim the guard touched her, the encounter “left her feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed,” according to the source.

The prison investigated her claim for three weeks before closing the inquiry - just one of many they have been forced to open under Maxwell’s never-ending barrage of filings. In addition to more than a dozen misconduct allegations she has filed against staff since she was incarcerated at the Florida facility last year, she has lodged over 400 complaints - about improper and inadequate medical care, mail tampering, lack of vegan food options, even religious discrimination - earning her the nickname “Prison Karen.”

Maxwell’s refusal to shower and resultant body odor, as well as her tendency to fall back on snitching when confronted with interpersonal issues, have made her numerous enemies behind bars, the source told the Mail, suggesting the nine pages and counting of complaints she has filed are aimed at getting her a transfer into a more hospitable facility - like the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, known for housing white-collar criminals and celebrities as well as inspiring the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.”

Maxwell has even filed for compassionate release twice already, despite her earliest release date landing in 2037. Her lawyers began appealing her conviction and sentencing almost immediately after she was convicted last year on five of the six charges she faced related to transporting minors for the purpose of illegal sexual activity.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019 awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. While his death was ruled a suicide, Maxwell has said she believes he was murdered but does not know how. She has never expressed remorse, concern for the victims, or even concern for her deceased former partner in crime, instead expressing regret that she had met him at all in a jailhouse interview in January.