Severed finger mailed to Macron’s residence – media

The shocking package was reportedly received by the Elysee Palace ahead of Bastille Day

A severed finger has been mailed to French President Emmanuel Macron’s official residence, newspaper Valeurs actuelles reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

The disturbing package was received by the correspondence department of the Elysee Palace between July 9 and July 10, the source said, adding that the human appendage was recovered by police. The package allegedly arrived ahead of Bastille Day, France’s national holiday that is celebrated on July 14.

According to the report, the person who mailed the finger had been identified. “This immediately triggered the appropriate procedures for the cases involving distress, so the individual in question could be handled by competent services and undergo a medical evaluation,” the source said.

Macron’s office declined to comment on the matter, according to Valeurs actuelles.

In 2021, the Spanish authorities intercepted envelopes with threatening letters and bullets that were sent to several politicians and officials. In 2022, Spanish police arrested a 74-year-old man as part of an investigation into letter bombs that were sent to different institutions, including the country’s Defense Ministry.

Last year, Ukraine said that its embassies in Europe received “bloody” packages that contained animal eyes.