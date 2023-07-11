icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jul, 2023 00:38
HomeWorld News

Biden to meet with Zelensky at NATO summit – media

The US and Ukrainian leaders have reportedly agreed to get together in Vilnius as a show of unity
Biden to meet with Zelensky at NATO summit – media
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden at a G7 event in Hiroshima, Japan, May 21, 2023. ©  Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP

US President Joe Biden will reportedly hold a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky during this week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, as a demonstration of unity amid disagreements over the Western military alliance’s proposed security commitments to Kiev.

The talks will be held on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO gathering in Vilnius, multiple US media outlets reported on Monday, citing an unnamed White House official. “The meeting will mark a sign of unity, as Zelensky’s attendance at the summit had been in question,” CNN said.

Media reports suggested earlier on Monday that the Ukrainian president might not attend the summit. Zelensky’s office has not confirmed his attendance, reportedly because NATO members had not made clear what was being promised to support Kiev in its conflict with Russia.

Zelensky has said it would be pointless for him to attend the meeting unless NATO were to provide a clear roadmap for Kiev’s accession to US-led military bloc. 

US reveals substance of ‘Israeli-style’ security guarantees for Ukraine
Read more
US reveals substance of ‘Israeli-style’ security guarantees for Ukraine

“It would be an important message to say that NATO is not afraid of Russia,” the president said in an ABC News interview last week. “Ukraine should get clear security guarantees while it is not in NATO. Only under these conditions, our meeting would be meaningful.”

While Zelensky has conceded that it is not feasible for Ukraine to join NATO while the conflict with Russia is still ongoing, members of the 31-nation alliance have differing views on whether they should make concrete pledges about future accession. The US recently argued that ‘Israel-style’ security guarantees could be offered to Kiev instead of a full-fledged membership. 

Biden will likely discuss US security guarantees with Zelensky in Vilnius, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Sunday. 

Ukraine will not be ready for NATO membership until the conflict with Russia ends, and even beyond that point, Kiev will still need to make reforms before it can join the alliance, Biden said in a CNN interview aired on Sunday.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Battlefield gamechangers: Hypersonic missiles
0:00
27:13
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Cluster bombs & unicorns
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies