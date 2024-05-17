icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin in China
Putin reveals plans for Kharkov
17 May, 2024 12:03
HomeBusiness News

US ‘abuse’ of markets fueling inflation – Putin

Restrictions on Chinese and Russian goods are “dishonest competition,” the president has said
US ‘abuse’ of markets fueling inflation – Putin
©  Bloomberg Creative

The West’s import bans and restrictions on numerous Russian and Chinese products will drive up inflation in the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned.

The comments came during a press conference the Russian leader gave in the city of Harbin during his two-day trip to China.

Putin was referring to the escalating trade war between Washington and China, and to the sanctions imposed by the US, the EU, and their allies on a wide range of Russian products following the start of the Ukraine conflict.

“They have imposed sanctions against [a variety of] goods. What will this lead to? To inflation in the United States, that’s what it will lead to. Because they will try to produce [the goods] themselves, on their own sites, pay wages to their own workers, using their own expensive metal, using their own expensive energy,” Putin said, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

US slaps steep tariffs on China READ MORE: US slaps steep tariffs on China

The US has previously placed bans and restrictions on imports of Russian energy resources and metals such as nickel, copper, and aluminum.

Washington also hiked tariffs on Chinese products earlier this week. Duties on electric vehicles (EVs) were quadrupled to over 100%, and new levies were imposed on computer chips, solar cells, and lithium-ion batteries. The White House claimed the new measures are intended to “protect American workers and businesses.” 

Putin suggested that the US imposed restrictions against Chinese car imports because the quality of vehicles from the Asian nation is improving, and that Washington wants to prevent strong competitors from entering the American market.

He described the US approach as “dishonest competition.” As soon as a new country emerges as a manufacturing power and becomes more competitive, it is suppressed in the US and in the EU alike, Putin argued.

READ MORE: US bans import of Chinese ‘genocide’ cotton

Such “abuse” of the market will create inflation, Putin stated, describing the decisions made by the West as “foolish.” 

Inflation in the US and across the EU has hit its highest levels in decades over the past few years, fueled by restrictions against Russia, a leading energy exporter, and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Flight club: How Modi mobilized Indians overseas to his advantage in the election
Flight club: How Modi mobilized Indians overseas to his advantage in the election FEATURE
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Flight club: How Modi mobilized Indians overseas to his advantage in the election
Flight club: How Modi mobilized Indians overseas to his advantage in the election FEATURE
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Right on time! The unique aesthetics & Know-how of Russian watches
0:00
25:37
Breaking: Prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico shot
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies