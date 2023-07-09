France to ban sale of fireworks on national holiday

PM Elisabeth Borne announced the measure days after the recent nationwide unrest began to subside

The French will not be able to buy or carry fireworks mortars on Bastille Day on July 14, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has said. The restrictions follow massive rioting in which youths have fired pyrotechnic devices at police across the country.

In an interview with Le Parisien on Saturday, Borne acknowledged that a number of officials and ordinary citizens had expressed concern that the unrest, which appears to be waning, could reignite during the national holiday.

To prevent this from happening, the French government is going to implement “massive” means to “protect the French,” she stated, adding that a decree would be published on Sunday imposing a ban on the sale of fireworks mortars.

“Only professionals, who will organize the fireworks in the municipalities, will be able to buy them,” the premier clarified.

On Thursday, government spokesperson Olivier Veran said the authorities would do “everything to ensure… security and public tranquility” on Bastille Day. He also ruled out the possibility of the national holiday being canceled this year due to the riots.

The unrest began late last month after a police officer fatally shot teenager Nahel Merzouk in the suburbs of Paris on June 27. The 17-year-old allegedly tried to drive away after being stopped by the police. The official was soon placed in custody and charged with homicide.

The ensuing days of rioting saw gangs of youths clashing with police, pelting them with stones and Molotov cocktails, as well as using fireworks as improvised weapons.

Over 4,000 people have been detained as a result, including around 1,200 minors.

Rioters have set fire to vehicles and vandalized private property. In the southern port city of Marseille alone, 400 businesses sustained damage of more than €100 million ($109 million), a local official said earlier this week.