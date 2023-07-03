icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2023 14:13
HomeWorld News

Apple’s newest gadget faces production hurdles – FT

The US tech giant’s hopes of shipping 1 million units of Vision Pro in 2024 have been shattered, the paper reports
Apple’s newest gadget faces production hurdles – FT
Apple's Vision Pro virtual reality headset is displayed during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). ©  AFP / Josh Edelson

Apple has been forced to sharply reduce the production forecast for its newly-unveiled mixed-reality Vision Pro headset due to manufacturing problems, the Financial Times has reported.

The Cupertino-based company’s initial internal target was to sell 1 million gadgets in the first 12 months after the arrival of the Vision Pro on the market sometime in early 2024, the paper said in an article published on Monday.

However, according to FT, multiple people with direct knowledge of the manufacturing process now say that Apple won’t be able to produce nearly enough devices to meet that goal.

Chinese firm Luxshare, which the sources described as Apple’s only assembler of the headset, was preparing to put together less than 400,000 units next year, the paper said.

Two China-based sole suppliers of specific components for the Vision Pro also claimed the US tech giant had requested parts that would enable it to make 130,000 to 150,000 gadgets in 2024, it added.

Apple eyes India as alternative iPhone production hub
Read more
Apple eyes India as alternative iPhone production hub

“Both projections imply a significant cut to production” of the much-hyped headset next year, the article pointed out.

The complexity of the Vision Pro and production issues also mean that plans for a more affordable version of the gadget have also been pushed back, the sources said.

The Vision Pro, which was unveiled a month ago after seven years of development, is going to be priced at $3,500, according to Apple. The headset is described as a “spatial computer” that integrates the real world with digital media and is operated through motion gestures, eye tracking and voice input. The device is the company’s first attempt to launch a product in a new category since Apple Watch in 2015.

FT’s interlocutors said that the Vision Pro’s sleek screen, which consists of two micro-OLED displays and an outward-facing curved “lenticular” lens, became a major challenge for the manufacturers.

READ MORE: iPhone prices tumbling in Russia

Apple has been unhappy about the productivity of the suppliers of the micro-OLED displays, which are believed to be the most expensive component of the headset, the sources revealed.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden presidency in review
0:00
27:57
Dennis Kucinich: US foreign policy ‘madness’ will END when Robert F. Kennedy becomes president
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies