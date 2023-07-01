icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2023
Fire engulfs chemical plant in China (VIDEO)

The cause of the blaze remains unclear, while the personnel at the facility have been evacuated
Fire engulfs chemical plant in China (VIDEO)
Screenshot ©  Twitter / @Flash_news_ua

A massive fire has consumed a chemical plant in southeastern China, with videos from the scene showing thick black smoke rising from the facility. Local authorities said that there have been no casualties.

According to CCTV News, the incident took place on Saturday morning at a facility owned by a silicon production company, Jiangxi Qiantai New Material Co, in the city of Guixi in Jiangxi province.

Local emergency services are said to have scrambled to put out the fire, finally extinguishing it at about 2:30 pm local time. The plant’s personnel have been evacuated, while the authorities have begun looking into what caused the incident.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a large plume of smoke dozens of meters high, with fire ravaging at least several buildings of the facility.

READ MORE: Massive fire consumes Chinese skyscraper (VIDEO)

The fire in Jiangxi comes after an explosion in early May at a Chinese petrochemical plant owned by the Zhonghua Group in the northern part of the country claimed the lives of at least nine people.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's 'blitzkrieg' strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Taking a dagger to the 'soft underbelly': How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the 'soft underbelly': How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE

