30 Jun, 2023 11:16
Florida governor defends pizza ovens

Ron DeSantis lashed out at NYC’s proposed regulations aimed at cutting carbon emissions
Florida governor defends pizza ovens
©  Facebook/Ron DeSantis

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said on Thursday that the left doesn’t “want people to be happy.” He visited a pizzeria in New York City and shared with Fox News his view of potential restrictions on coal-and-wood-fired ovens.

A rule change proposed by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would require pizzerias to cut their carbon emissions by 75% for coal-and-wood-fired ovens installed before 2016. Restaurants would be forced to install filters on the ovens and regularly check emissions.

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” DEP spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement on Sunday.

The Florida governor, who is currently a Republican presidential candidate, lashed out at the liberal policies dominating NYC, saying “they want to control behavior.” 

“We saw the same thing with COVID. A lot of that wasn’t about your health, it’s that they wanted to control your behavior,” DeSantis said. “They just don’t want people to be happy and make their own decisions.”

The DeSantis campaign launched pizza-themed merchandise after the visit, including clothing with the inscription “Biden One Term. Everybody Knows The Rules.”

The New York proposal could affect around 100 of the city’s pizzerias. Air filters that control carbon emissions can cost up to $20,000, depending on the oven.

