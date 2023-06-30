icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian generals killed in Russian strike – MOD
30 Jun, 2023 03:07
HomeWorld News

‘Record’ number of arrests made during unrest in France – Le Figaro

More than 400 people have been detained on the third night of riots, local media said
‘Record’ number of arrests made during unrest in France – Le Figaro
Riot police in Nanterre, France, June 30, 2023. ©  AP Photo / Aurelien Morissard

More than 400 people have been detained in France on the third night of riots sparked by a fatal police shooting, several news organizations reported, citing sources in the Interior Ministry.

A total of 421 arrests were made, including 242 in the Paris area, according to reports from the early hours of Friday. Most of the detainees are between 14 and 18 years old, newspaper Le Figaro said.

“The record number of arrests reflect the firm orders issued by the minister to prefects and law enforcement agencies,” a source was quoted as saying by Le Figaro. 

The reports came after additional 5,000 police officers, as well as heavily armed tactical units and armored vehicles, were deployed to quell violent protests and riots, which erupted on Tuesday evening in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, and have since spread to other cities.

Around 6,200 people, including 1,000 “troublemakers,” participated in protests in Nanterre alone, BFM TV reported, citing the Paris Police Prefecture.

READ MORE: French police officer who shot teen accused of homicide

People initially took to the streets to voice outrage after a 17-year-old man, identified as Nahel M., was killed by an officer during a traffic stop. The peaceful demonstrations quickly spiraled into violence, with rioters burning cars, shooting fireworks and throwing Molotov cocktails at police.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the shooting of the young man, while the officer who fired the shot was charged with homicide.

Top stories

RT Features

Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What should higher education cost?
0:00
25:4
CrossTalk: After Wagner revolt
0:00
25:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies