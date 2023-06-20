icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jun, 2023 15:31
HomeWorld News

‘We need Russia, and Russia needs us’ – former Reagan adviser to RT

Talking is easier and cheaper than using weapons, Suzanne Massie says
‘We need Russia, and Russia needs us’ – former Reagan adviser to RT
Suzanne Massie, an adviser to Ronald Reagan ©  RT

The US and Russia must find a way to resume dialogue as good bilateral relations are vital for both countries, Suzanne Massie, a scholar of Russian history who advised the administration of Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, has told RT.

Massie, who is considered to have played an important role in efforts to end the Cold War, said in an interview on Tuesday that her desire is now to help Washington and Moscow start talking again. “I believe that we [the US] need Russia, and Russia needs us,” Massie argued.

The two countries “should go and find a way to get back to discussing something else besides war,” the former adviser insisted, referring to the conflict in Ukraine. Russia has described the fighting in the neighboring country as a “proxy war” waged by the Americans and their allies against Moscow.

“It’s a lot easier and a lot cheaper [to talk] than to use weapons,” the 92-year-old added.

READ MORE: Former Reagan adviser reveals why she’s getting a Russian passport

Massie, who first visited the Soviet Union in the 1960s, has been studying Russia and writing about it all her life. She described St. Petersburg, where she owns a small apartment, as a “home away from home.” 

The American scholar has published five books on Russia, including ‘Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia’, which is said to have impressed President Reagan and sparked his own interest in Russia.

Massie said that her recent decision to pass her whole archive over to the Russian Presidential Library in St. Petersburg was part of her efforts to mend ties between the US and Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The end of Title 42 and migration across the globe
0:00
27:26
Morality in neutrality? John Gong, Vice President for Research and Strategy, University of International Business and Economics
0:00
29:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies