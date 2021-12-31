 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2021 11:07
HomeRussia & FSU

Former Reagan adviser reveals why she’s getting a Russian passport

Suzanne Massie says the move was is in line with her life’s work to explain Russia better to Americans
Former Reagan adviser reveals why she’s getting a Russian passport
FILE PHOTO: Suzan Massie and US President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office. © Wikipedia

Suzanne Massie, who advised the US government in the 1980s, has appeared on RT’s Worlds Apart program, explaining why she’s applying for Russian citizenship and revealing some details about her former boss, Ronald Reagan.

Massie, who first visited the USSR in 1960s, had been writing about Russia all her life. She wrote five books on the subject, including ‘Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia’, the work which so impressed President Reagan.

Talking about her bid in May for a Russian passport, she said that “the only reason why this is happening is because I wanted to be able to write my next book here in [Russia]… to be able to come easily, stay as long as I need to, to do my work.”

Her move “definitely will not produce” any uproar in the US, even despite the current tensions between Washington and Moscow, the writer assured host Oksana Boyko.

“I have informed the Americans from the beginning. I don’t lose my American citizenship,” Massie – who also has a Swiss passport – said, adding that the US government is well aware “all my work in recent years has taken place here [in Russia]; because my goal is always to try to explain Russia better and more completely than many Americans know it.”  

US citizens should be educated about Russia and the Russians, she added, as “the two peoples are very suited to each other… My personal view is that it’s more important than ever that US and Russia develop a constructive relationship, because I think if we can do that – and I’m hoping we can – it’ll be better for the whole world.”

Massie was the only woman in the Reagan administration, with its top man valuing her input on Russia highly. She said the president read all her books and generally was an avid reader, contrary to attempts by the media to portray him as an uneducated former actor.

READ MORE: From box office to public office: US actors who aced in politics

“He really was a genius,” she said of Reagan, adding that the man’s greatest talents were his honesty and great interest in people. “He was sensitive and anybody could talk to him.” 

However, Massie worked as his adviser in a private citizen’s capacity and was never on salary. She said she didn’t want to get paid because it was important for her to stay “independent,” and cited a Swiss saying: ”Whoever pays also decides the tune.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies