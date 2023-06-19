icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2023 01:22
HomeWorld News

Finland to review status of Russian consulate – president

The authorities will check if the diplomatic outpost of the Aland Island is compatible with international law, Sauli Niinisto said
Finland to review status of Russian consulate – president
The Russian Consulate in Mariehamn, Aland, Finland, June 1, 2022. ©  Alessandro Rampazzo / AFP

Helsinki will review whether the presence of Russia’s consulate on the demilitarized Aland Islands is compatible with international treaties, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has said. The Baltic Sea archipelago has had a special status since the middle of the 19th century.  

“It is important to keep a close eye on whether the consulate maintains its role,” Niinisto said at a forum in Helsinki on Sunday. The president added that he had “asked for clarification on what is the legal status of that consulate in international agreements.” 

Moscow set up a consulate in Mariehamn, the capital of the Aland region, in 1940 following the Soviet Union’s three-month war with Finland.

The Aland Islands were demilitarized under the 1856 Treaty of Paris, which ended the Crimean War, when Finland was part of the Russian Empire. Demilitarization of the archipelago was later confirmed under the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty, which was concluded between Finland and the Allies following World War II. 

READ MORE: Australia to block Russia from building new embassy – PM

Last year, Finland abandoned its long-standing policy of non-alignment and applied to join NATO, citing the threats coming from Russia’s military operation in Ukraine that was launched in February 2022. 

Finland officially became the 31st member of the US-led alliance in April. The Kremlin said at the time that the continuing expansion of NATO was “an encroachment on our security,” and vowed to adopt “countermeasures.” Russia has repeatedly said in the past that it considers the enlargement of NATO a threat.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Food waste and what it’s costing us
0:00
28:7
Lead & heed? Slauzy Mogami, Founder & CEO of Ladies in the Frontline
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies