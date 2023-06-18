icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jun, 2023 18:58
HomeWorld News

Austria thwarts ‘possible Islamist attack’ on Pride march

Three suspects were arrested over a planned attack on the Pride Parade in Vienna
Austria thwarts ‘possible Islamist attack’ on Pride march
Participants of the Pride Parade on the Ringstrasse in Vienna, Austria on June 17, 2023. ©  AFP / Alex Halada

Austrian police have arrested three suspects in connection with a planned attack on the Pride Parade in the capital Vienna, the country’s security services announced on Sunday.

The parade took place in the city on Saturday with some 300,000 people in attendance.
The suspects are aged between 14 and 20 years old, all of them Austrian citizens. While they have not been officially named, it was revealed the trio had Bosnian and Chechen family origins.

The planned attack was apparently motivated by Islamist sentiments, early investigation results indicate. Austria’s domestic intelligence chief, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, revealed the three suspects were sympathizers of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group.

Ukraine’s top telecom providers join Pride Month READ MORE: Ukraine’s top telecom providers join Pride Month

“Through the successful and also timely intervention, we managed to defuse the moment of danger for Vienna Pride and to ensure the safety of all participants,” he said.

The spy boss did not reveal the exact nature of the would-be attack that was foiled, stating only that the suspects were found in possession of items banned under Austria’s weapons laws.

The security services were praised by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who expressed his gratitude for the timely intervention and prevention of a “possible Islamist attack in Vienna.” The foiled attempt by the suspected terrorists has shown that “we must never give in in the fight against radicals and extremists,” the Chancellor wrote on Twitter.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Food waste and what it’s costing us
0:00
28:7
Lead & heed? Slauzy Mogami, Founder & CEO of Ladies in the Frontline
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies