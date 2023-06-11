icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jun, 2023 22:58
HomeWorld News

Lula calls for mobilization to defend Assange

The Brazilian president voiced concern over an “imminent extradition” of the WikiLeaks co-founder to the US
Lula calls for mobilization to defend Assange
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ©  AP / Gustavo Moreno

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has described the detention of Julian Assange as an attack on democracy and freedom of the press. The WikiLeaks co-founder is set to make a “final” appeal to the High Court in the UK, after his latest motion to block US extradition request was rejected.

“I look with concern at the imminent extradition of journalist Julian Assange. Assange has done an important job to denounce the illegal actions of one state against another,” Lula said in a tweet on Saturday.

Assange’s wife Stella said on Thursday that her husband will seek another “public hearing before two new judges at the High Court and we remain optimistic that we will prevail.”

“It is important that we all mobilize in his defense,” the Brazilian leader added, emphasizing that the prolonged detention of the WikiLeaks co-founder “goes against the defense of democracy and freedom of the press.”

Assange to make final appeal READ MORE: Assange to make final appeal

After attending the coronation of King Charles III in London last month, Lula denounced Assange’s detention as an “embarrassment” and a “crazy thing.” The Australian national, who has been languishing in London’s Belmarsh high security prison since 2019, recently wrote in a letter to King Charles III that “as a political prisoner, held at Your Majesty’s pleasure on behalf of an embarrassed foreign sovereign, I am honored to reside within the walls of this world-class institution,” inviting the monarch to visit the facility.

Assange was arrested by British authorities after Ecuador revoked his asylum status and allowed the UK police to remove him from the country’s embassy in London. On the day of his arrest, the US Department of Justice served Assange with 17 charges under the Espionage Act, which could potentially put him behind bars for 175 years.

Biden rival pledges to pardon Assange READ MORE: Biden rival pledges to pardon Assange

The charges stem from his publication of classified material obtained by whistleblowers, including classified documents alleging US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. Although Assange did not personally hack these materials, he was still charged for his role in publishing them.

His defense team is currently fighting a US extradition request, but a previous appeal of the June 2020 extradition order was rejected earlier this week. On June 6, Justice Jonathan Swift of the High Court of England and Wales rejected all eight grounds for his motion, giving the WikiLeaks publisher a five-day deadline to make his case to a two-judge panel.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), next week’s appeal will be Assange’s last opportunity to fight extradition in the UK, unless he brings his case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Breaking the bank: The cost of bailouts
0:00
26:20
Peace for the elect? Lanxin Xiang, Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center
0:00
30:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies