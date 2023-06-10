icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2023 15:56
HomeWorld News

New weapons pledge to Ukraine faces huge delays – Bloomberg

Washington on Friday committed to supplying Kiev with more military aid, including artillery munitions and laser-guided rockets
New weapons pledge to Ukraine faces huge delays – Bloomberg
U.S. President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day March 17, 2023 in Washington, DC © Getty Images / Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Fresh Pentagon plans to supply Ukraine with military aid could face extensive delays, Bloomberg reported on Friday, as the promised weapons packages will first have to be contracted and then produced before being sent to Kiev.

Defense Department officials and senior Biden administration figures confirmed on Friday that an additional $2.1-billion long-term arms package had been rubber-stamped by Washington. This will include the supply of air-defense systems, artillery munitions, hand-launched drones and laser-guided rockets.

“This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine,” the department said in a Friday statement, adding that the supplies come under the banner of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

It remains unclear exactly how long the contracting process might take but Bloomberg speculates that it could take “months or possibly years.” 

Some previous arms packages sent by Washington to Kiev came under the terms of the Presidential Drawdown Authority. This permits the use of Defense Department stocks to be transported overseas to increase the expediency of their deployment in battlefield scenarios.

Ukraine-bound ammo train robbed in Poland
Read more
Ukraine-bound ammo train robbed in Poland

In advance of the package announced on Friday, the Pentagon had already actioned $14.6 billion of the $19 billion total approved by the US Congress for the USAI. $5.6 billion of that remains under contract, Bloomberg reported.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has postured that, as the $19-billion limit draws nearer, he may not support additional funding for Ukraine. President Joe Biden, though, remains confident that any funding rows in Washington will be temporary. Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week, Biden said that the United States will “have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes.”

The United States has been by far the world’s biggest supplier of arms to Ukraine since January 2022, followed by Germany and EU bodies.

Moscow has repeatedly voiced its opposition to US-led arms packages being sent to Kiev, saying that Western weapons deliveries are only serving to inflame and to unnecessarily prolong the conflict.

“What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames,” Russia’s ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Rossiya 24 TV channel last year. “I only see an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses,” he added.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has also said that beefed-up weapons supplies to Ukraine have forced “an aggravation of the conflict.”

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pentagon whistleblower
0:00
27:7
Oliver Stone: Nuclear power now – humanity's last hope against climate apocalypse
0:00
29:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies