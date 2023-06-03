icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2023 05:03
HomeWorld News

India suffers its most horrific rail accident in decades

The death toll in the triple train collision rose to 288 on Saturday, a fire official said
India suffers its most horrific rail accident in decades
Rescue workers at the scene of a three-train collision near Balasore, India, June 3, 2023. ©  Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP

Rescuers continue to look for survivors of the catastrophic triple train collision in India’s eastern state of Odisha, which has become the nation’s most fatal railway disaster in over 25 years.

The number of fatalities has grown to 288 by Saturday morning, Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of the Odisha state fire department, told AFP. The official added that more than 850 were injured.

Saturday has been declared a day of mourning in the State of Odisha, located in the eastern part of the country, on the Bay of Bengal.

The tragedy occurred on Friday evening at a station in the city of Balasore. A passenger train crashed into a cargo train, causing from ten to 12 freight cars to fall onto the opposite track. Shortly after that, a second passenger train collided with the freight cars and derailed as well, according to Indian Railways spokesman Amitabh Sharma.

Death toll in major rail disaster in India jumps to 233
Read more
Death toll in major rail disaster in India jumps to 233

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency meeting over crash on Saturday. The premier also posted a tweet, saying he was “distressed” by what had happened. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he wrote.

More than 115 ambulances were dispatched to deliver the injured to hospitals, officials said. The military has also been deployed, to assist with the massive rescue effort.

One survivor told local media that he was sleeping when the crash happened and woke up trapped under a dozen fellow passengers. The man said he was eventually able to get out of the car, escaping with minor injuries to his neck and arm.

The crash in Odisha was the deadliest rail disaster in India in decades. In 1999, two trains collided in West Bengal due to a signaling error, causing at least 285 fatalities. There was also a major incident in 2016, when 140 people were killed in a derailment in Uttar Pradesh.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Homelessness and housing rights
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk: Brick by BRICS
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies