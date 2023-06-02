icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2023 22:50
Death toll in major rail disaster in India jumps to 207

More than 200 people were killed when three trains collided in the eastern state of Odisha, a senior official said
FILE PHOTO: Ambulance in India, 2022. ©  Punit Paranjpe / AFP

The number of people killed in a derailment involving two passenger trains and a freight train in India has risen to 207, Odisha State Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said in the early hours of Saturday. He added that at least 900 were injured.

The tragedy occurred at a station in the city of Balasore on Friday evening. According to Indian Railways spokesman Amitabh Sharma, a passenger train crashed into a freight train, with 10 to 12 of its cars falling on the opposite track. Some time later, a second passenger train coming down that track collided with the freight cars and derailed as well.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that rescue teams from India’s other states have been deployed to Odisha to assist local first responders. More than 110 ambulances have been dispatched to evacuate the survivors, officials said. 

The Odisha authorities have declared a day of mourning on Sunday. The incident is the deadliest rail disaster in India in decades. In 1999, two trains collided in West Bengal, causing at least 285 fatalities. 

