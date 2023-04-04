One dead and dozens injured in passenger train crash

Dutch officials have suggested a construction crane may have caused the accident

An overnight train crash in the Netherlands has claimed at least one life and left dozens of people injured, some of them seriously, local officials and media have said.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 3:25am (01:25 GMT) local time, as the night train from Leiden to The Hague was passing the town of Voorschoten, not far from its destination.

Images from the scene showed one carriage had plowed into a field while another could be seen lying tilted on the track. A spokesperson for the emergency services said a small fire had broken out in the rear carriage, but had quickly been extinguished.

According to Dutch Railways (NS), the train was carrying around 50 passengers, 30 of whom were injured. Some required treatment for minor injuries at the scene, although 19 were taken to various hospitals, including a facility opened in the central city of Utrecht in response to the emergency.

There was initial speculation that the crash was caused by a collision with a freight train. However, a regional emergency response body later suggested that a small construction crane may have been left on the track.

The piece of equipment was reportedly found at the crash site but its role in the tragedy is yet to be established conclusively.

John Voppen, CEO of the ProRail network, called the accident “a black day for Dutch railways” and said his thoughts were with everyone affected. Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink described the incident as “incredibly tragic” and offered her condolences.

NS stated on Twitter that no trains would be running between Leiden and The Hague due to the accident.