icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2023 01:31
HomeWorld News

US House approves bill to raise debt ceiling

The legislation needed to avoid a default was passed on Wednesday, ahead the next week’s deadline
US House approves bill to raise debt ceiling
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters in Washington, DC, May 31, 2023. ©  Mandel Ngan / AFP

The US House of Representatives approved a bill to raise the debt ceiling on Wednesday, just days before the deadline to avoid a national default.

A total of 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voted for the legislation, while 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats voted against it.  

The vote comes after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Friday that the government could run out of money to pay its bills by June 5. The bill now moves to the Senate, whose members have to approve it by Monday.

President Joe Biden thanked House members shortly after the vote for taking “a critical step forward to prevent a first-ever default and protect our country’s hard-earned and historic economic recovery.” Biden described the deal he struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last Saturday as “a bipartisan compromise,” in which “neither side got everything it wanted.”

The vote followed a protracted fight between Republicans and Democrats over spending priorities. There were also fears that Republicans, who hold the majority in the House, would fail to support the Fiscal Responsibility Act due to the opposition from their own ranks. However, McCarthy, a Republican from California, said that by backing the bill, the party has “put the citizens of America first.” 

“Passing the Fiscal Responsibility Act is a crucial first step for putting America back on track,” McCarthy told reporters. “It does what is responsible for our children, what is possible in divided government, and what is required by our principles and promises.”

READ MORE: Text of US debt ceiling bill released

Some Republicans have dismissed the threat of the US defaulting on its debts as “a scare tactic” employed by Biden and the Democrats to ram through their spending policies. 

“We are not going to default. We are taking in record revenues,” said Scott Perry, chair of the House Freedom Caucus. He added that there was “no chance” that the government would stop funding crucial social programs. Perry argued that the bill passed on Wednesday would eventually lead to a “complete default of the United States.” 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Unacceptable escalation’
0:00
24:34
Citicorp and the fall of the housing market
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies