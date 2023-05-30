icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2023 21:57
HomeWorld News

UK spy chief names Russia ‘biggest threat’

Pivoting to China should wait until 2030, military intelligence head Adrian Bird has said
UK spy chief names Russia ‘biggest threat’
FILE PHOTO: The Kremlin in Moscow, May 27, 2023. ©  Aleksey Mayshev / Sputnik

Moscow will remain the principal threat to London until the end of the decade, UK Defence Intelligence chief Adrian Bird said on Tuesday, in a rare public appearance at a Royal United Services Institute event.

“The UK’s non-discretionary security priority must be our home region of the Euro-Atlantic, and here we assess that Russia will remain the greatest threat to the UK mainland out to 2030,” Bird said.

He did not elaborate why the spies thought Russia would stop being a threat after that point. From 2030 onward, Bird argued, “China will present the greatest challenge to the UK’s overseas interests and economic security.”

London should be “alive long-term to the challenges being presented by China,” said Bird, because it will “compete more directly with the UK across our areas of interest and will be capable of disrupting supplies of key technologies and materials,” such as semiconductors, microchips and rare earth minerals.

He described China’s military, intelligence, space and cyber capabilities as posing an “increasing threat” to the UK.

UK backs Ukrainian terror attack on Moscow
Read more
UK backs Ukrainian terror attack on Moscow

Bird told the audience at the influential think-tank that the security of Europe is “indivisible from that of the wider world,” citing issues such as climate change and disease. He argued that Britain was facing interconnected and increasingly complex threats, driven by geopolitical instability, state competition, and “rapidly accelerating technological advances” such as artificial intelligence.

AI technology will drive “faster decision making in future conflicts,” Bird argued, and revealed that DI is already using machine learning in some capacity. British military intelligence is hoping to use the AI to process the raw information fast enough, something its human employees have been struggling with, according to Bird.

Last May, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Kiev had scuttled peace talks with Moscow after a visit from Boris Johnson, who was the British PM at the time. Johnson had reportedly told Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that the West had no intention of making a deal of any kind with Russia, causing the collapse of the negotiations in Istanbul.

In December, when current PM Rishi Sunak spoke about an audit of UK financial aid to Ukraine, Whitehall insiders leaked to the press that Johnson had been the driving force for the US-NATO policy on Ukraine, and that London had repeatedly “stiffened the US resolve” through “friendly” pressure.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Same but different? Hasan Unal, professor of political science & international relations at Maltepe University
0:00
29:43
Binge drinking and the dangers of alcoholism
0:00
28:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies