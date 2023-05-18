icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2023 22:20
HomeWorld News

Pentagon made $3 billion ‘error’ in Ukraine aid – Reuters

Officials told the news agency that accounting confusion may result in Kiev getting more weapons and ammunition
Pentagon made $3 billion ‘error’ in Ukraine aid – Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen train on an armored personnel carrier, April 6, 2023. ©  Genya Savilov / AFP

The US Department of Defense has discovered an accounting error that could result in even more weapons, ammunition and equipment being available for Ukraine than previously thought, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The agency cited a Senate aide and a Pentagon official – both anonymous – who said that the US military had “overestimated the value” of some of its hardware that was sent to Kiev by “around $3 billion.”

The Pentagon used the current replacement costs for equipment taken from its stocks, rather than factoring in the original purchase price and depreciation, according to the agency’s source. The DOD is reportedly taking steps to notify Congress of the “accounting adjustment.”

Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Reuters that the Pentagon made a “major mistake” that could underestimate future needs of NATO allies. 

“Our priority should be a Ukrainian victory over [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. Unilaterally altering military aid calculations is an attempt at deception and undermines this goal,” said the senator from Mississippi.

However, the accounting confusion may translate into even more supplies to the Kiev government, according to the agency. As of Monday, the US was reportedly down to only $6 billion in Ukraine aid, from the $48 billion approved by Congress in December. Getting more funding approved is difficult at the moment, due to the standoff over the national debt ceiling.

US money for Ukraine running out – Politico
Read more
US money for Ukraine running out – Politico

Washington’s efforts to pump Kiev with weapons consist of two tracks. The Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) allows the Pentagon to send materiel from its own stockpiles – to the tune of $21.1 billion so far, in 37 separate packages. The separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) has the US government pay the military industry to make new weapons and ammunition, much of which has yet to arrive. 

According to Reuters, the Pentagon sent a memo to all four service branches the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Marine Corps – on March 31, clarifying how the value of the equipment should be calculated. The anonymous Pentagon official speaking to the agency used the example of 155mm artillery shells, of which more than 1.5 million were sent to Kiev. While each costs about $800 today, the cost over several decades averages out to much less.

Ukraine has repeatedly said that its successes on the battlefield heavily depends on the aid from the West. According to Russian military estimates, the US and its allies had delivered over $100 billion worth of weapons and supplies to Ukraine by December 2022.

Moscow has warned Washington that this elevates the risk of direct confrontation. However, the US and NATO have insisted that arming Kiev does not actually make them a party to the conflict. 

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Quakes of destruction: The cost to rebuild
0:00
25:50
Border bias
0:00
27:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies