Republican explains why she wants to impeach Biden

The Georgia congresswoman also wants to sack the FBI director, DOJ head and immigration chief

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday introduced three articles of impeachment against US President Joe Biden, accusing him of violating the Constitution and posing a “direct threat” to national security.

“His policies, directives and statements surrounding the southern border have violated our laws,” Greene, a Georgia Republican, said in a press conference on Capitol Hill, accusing the Democrat of “blatant” dereliction of duty to uphold the constitution and faithfully execute US laws, and working since his inauguration to “systematically destroy this country.”

The nine-page resolution charges Biden with dereliction of duty and abuse of power related to the mass influx of migrants across the border from Mexico. In addition to millions of people who were allowed to file asylum claims and were let into the US, Biden’s border policies let Mexican drug cartels flood the country with fentanyl, Greene noted.

Moreover, the congresswoman claimed the US government had somehow managed to lose contact with an estimated 85,000 unaccompanied children who had entered the country illegally, fueling concerns about child trafficking and slave labor.

“Joseph Robinette Biden is unfit to serve as the president of the United States of America and must be impeached,” she argued.

This is the third time Greene has filed articles of impeachment against Biden. Within days of his inauguration, the Georgia Republican called Biden “unfit to hold the office” due to a “lengthy and disturbing” pattern of “abuse of power” while he was Barack Obama’s vice president, including corrupt business dealings in Ukraine.

Greene’s second impeachment resolution was filed in August 2021, accusing Biden of creating a national security crisis on the southern border and mishandling the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

During what she dubbed “impeachment week,” Greene has also sought to oust Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, for “allowing terrorists and human traffickers across our borders and refusing to uphold America’s immigration laws.” She has also accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of using the FBI as Biden’s personal police force, FBI Director Christopher Wray for waging “war on Americans who have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime,” and US Attorney Matthew Graves for “persecution” and violating the rights of Americans charged in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Responding to critics who called her impeachment resolutions political, Greene has pointed to the fact that Democrats launched two politically driven impeachments against Donald Trump when he was president, which both failed in the Senate. A recent Rasmussen poll has shown that 71% of Republicans want to see Biden impeached, but only 14% think that the GOP-majority House will actually pursue it.