icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2023 12:07
HomeWorld News

France wants to sanction football players for rejecting LGBTQ jerseys

Several athletes chose not to play over the weekend rather than wear a shirt with a rainbow-colored number
France wants to sanction football players for rejecting LGBTQ jerseys
©  Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

A number of professional football players in France have drawn the ire of the nation’s sports ministry for refusing to take part in an annual league-wide anti-homophobia campaign, French media have reported. 

Over the weekend, all teams in France’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 divisions were required to wear uniforms featuring rainbow-colored numbers on the back as part of the initiative. However, players from several clubs, including Toulouse FC’s Zakaria Aboukhlal and Nantes’ Mostafa Mohamed, were omitted from the roster after they refused to wear the jerseys. 

Aboukhlal, who is Moroccan, wrote on social media that he “made the decision not to take part in the match” over the weekend and noted that he had “the highest regard for each individual, without judging their personal preferences, gender, religion, or background. It is a principle.” 

“Respect is a value that I hold in high regard. This applies to others, but also to my own beliefs. I do not think I am the right person to participate in this campaign,” he wrote, asking for his decision to be respected. 

In response, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera called for the players who refused to participate in the anti-homophobia campaign to be sanctioned by their respective clubs. 

“I deeply regret that we don’t have 100% of the players in France who find themselves in this message of non-discrimination,” Oudea-Castera said on Sunday. She added that it is the “responsibility of the clubs” to take measures against the athletes for refusing to participate in an anti-discrimination campaign involving all clubs. 

Government spokesman Olivier Veran also blasted the decision of the players, calling their refusal to put on the LGBTQ jerseys “anachronistic.”  

“I was reading an article earlier where someone, a coach I believe, said that homophobia was an opinion: no, it’s a crime”, he told the television channel France 2. 

Hockey pundit wants Russian player kicked out of US after LGBT snub (VIDEO)
Read more
Hockey pundit wants Russian player kicked out of US after LGBT snub (VIDEO)

Sporting organizations around the world have in recent years been encouraging their athletes to participate in similar pro-LGBTQ campaigns. However, some athletes have refused to participate, citing their personal beliefs.  

Earlier this year, 26-year-old Ivan Provorov, a Russian defender for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, drew backlash after he opted out of a pre-game warmup where he would have been required to wear a rainbow-colored warmup jersey in support of the Pride movement.  

Provorov explained that while he respected “everybody’s choices,” he chose to “stay true to myself and my religion.” Nevertheless, his decision caused outrage in NHL circles, with a number of pundits calling for the Russian’s removal from the club and even that he be deported from the US.

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
World War 3: Cold War 2 tensions now worse than first Cold War amid Russia-Ukraine proxy war
0:00
28:18
Global addiction
0:00
26:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies