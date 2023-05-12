icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 May, 2023 04:59
HomeWorld News

US ‘disinfo overlord’ sues Fox News

Nina Jankowicz blamed “destructive” media lies for the downfall of her “Ministry of Truth”
US ‘disinfo overlord’ sues Fox News
FILE PHOTO: Nina Jankowicz, who formerly headed up the Department of Homeland Security's ill-fated Disinformation Governance Board, speaks to the media in Washington, DC, March 23, 2023. ©  AFP / Bastien Inzaurralde

The former head of the Joe Biden administration’s short-lived ‘Disinformation Governance Board,’ Nina Jankowicz, has sued Fox News for defamation, claiming that reports by the outlet damaged her reputation and threatened her safety. 

In a complaint filed earlier this week, Jankowicz accused Fox of creating a “fabricated, bullying narrative” about her in more than 300 TV segments last year, including claims that she “intended to censor Americans’ speech” in her role at the disinformation board, which was quickly shuttered soon after it was established in 2022. 

“Fox’s coverage of Jankowicz was neither news nor political commentary; it was cheap, easy entertainment untethered from the facts, designed to make consumers believe that Jankowicz could and would suppress their speech,” the lawsuit said.

Biden’s former ‘disinfo czar’ pleads for donations READ MORE: Biden’s former ‘disinfo czar’ pleads for donations

Jankowicz went on to claim that the disinformation project was terminated by the White House “as a result of Fox’s false statements and the ensuing harassment,” which she said continued even after her resignation from the board last May. That harassment has included threats of violence, the suit asserted, also alleging that “threatening and harassing messages and social media posts are usually linked to Fox’s coverage of Jankowicz.”

“The barrage of threats and harassment constitute an actual threat to Jankowicz’s and her family’s safety, causing severe and foreseeable distress,” it added.

The defamation suit may have a steep hill to climb, however, as plaintiffs in such cases are required to prove that a party not only made false statements, but did so with “malice,” or knowingly spread falsehoods with a disregard for the truth.

Fox recently agreed to settle another defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which accused the outlet of making false claims about its balloting machines during the 2020 presidential race. The case was settled out of court in April and cost Fox nearly $800 million, a major blow to the company.

US developed AI tool to battle ‘Russian disinformation’ – Blinken READ MORE: US developed AI tool to battle ‘Russian disinformation’ – Blinken

The Disinformation Governance Board was created by the Department of Homeland Security ostensibly to monitor the flow of alleged misinformation from foreign states and “transnational criminal organizations.” While officials insisted the agency would have no authority to censor Americans or track their speech, the creation of the board triggered public outcry, with critics likening it to the ‘Ministry of Truth’ in George Orwell’s ‘1984’ dystopia. 

Four months after it was first announced, the DHS permanently disbanded the board last August. However, leaked documents obtained by the Intercept show that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a body within the DHS, is still engaged in combating so-called “disinformation,” including by directing social media platforms to censor certain anti-establishment narratives.

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
GMOs: To grow or not to grow
0:00
26:41
The New feudalism
0:00
29:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies