icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 May, 2023 17:39
HomeWorld News

US urged to focus on Latin America because of RT

Senate was told the success of Russian media requires changes to propaganda strategy
US urged to focus on Latin America because of RT
©  Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The success of RT in the Spanish-speaking world means Washington should spend more resources on waging information warfare in Latin America, the influential think tank Brookings Institution has informed the US Senate.

“As a country with 40 million native Spanish speakers and whose national security interests are directly affected by events in the region, the US cannot afford to cede the information space in Latin America to its geopolitical competitors,” Jessica Brandt, a policy director at Brookings, told the Senate Foreign Relations committee last week.

Her testimony, since published as a policy paper, cites the widespread popularity of RT en Español on social media platforms as reason to urge more funding for US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) operations.

According to Brandt, in the first quarter of 2023, three of the five most retweeted “Russian state media” accounts were in Spanish, and five of the ten fastest-growing accounts were aimed at Spanish-language audiences. She said RT en Español had “also proven capable of building large audiences” on YouTube, despite the platform’s global ban on Russian media.

RT Spanish 'thriving' despite bans – Reuters Institute
Read more
RT Spanish 'thriving' despite bans – Reuters Institute

The channel has more followers on Facebook than “any other Spanish-language international broadcaster” and is more popular on TikTok than Telemundo, Univision, BBC Mundo, and El Pais, Brandt pointed out. Meanwhile, the Spanish-language Voice of America service has six times fewer followers on Facebook than China’s CGTN en Español.

Brandt lamented the neglect of Voice of America’s Spanish service, with no regional bureau in Latin America and the annual budget of just over $10 million. She urged the US government to spend more money on the operation, but also to use “public-private partnerships to create low-cost distribution and content-sharing agreements” that could channel materials created by Spanish-speakers in the US through “local, trusted sources.”

Other options include using AI to translate USAGM “or other high-quality content” into multiple languages, and using “local investigative journalists and civil-society leaders, including rights defenders” to appeal to local audiences, “especially in places where the US may not be inherently trusted.”

Brandt presented these efforts as part of a wider global information war between the US and its allies on one side and Russia and China on the other, which she described as a “struggle over systems and principles.” 

READ MORE: Twitter Files expose ‘censorship-industrial complex’ – journalist

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Manipulating Google’s algorithms
0:00
26:55
CrossTalk: Importance of Victory Day
0:00
25:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies