US claims credit for WWII victory over Nazis

The White House then blamed Russia for “new aggression” in Europe

After claiming that the “US and allied forces” won the Second World War, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday attempted to describe Russia as analogous to Adolf Hitler’s Germany.

“This week marks, as you all know, the anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe and the victory of the United States and allied forces over fascism and aggression on the continent,” President Joe Biden’s press secretary told reporters at the daily briefing.

“The European continent now faces new aggression,” Jean-Pierre added. “The US has rallied the world in response, and we will continue to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their independence and their democracy.”

After announcing a $1.2 billion package of ammunition and other supplies for Kiev’s military, Jean-Pierre offered more thoughts about the meaning of WWII and the speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the triumphant parade in Moscow.

“Victory day is supposed to be about peace and unity in Europe. It’s supposed to be about the end of war and bloodshed and suffering. Instead, Mr. Putin promised only more violence and spewed only more lies about the war he falsely claims has been unleashed against Russia,” she said.

In his speech on Red Square, Putin denounced the “disgusting, criminal and deadly” ideology of Western supremacy and the globalists who “pit people against each other, split societies, provoke bloody conflicts and coups, sow hatred, Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, destroy traditional family values that make human a human.”

“It seems that they have forgotten what the insane ambitions of the Nazis led to. They have forgotten who defeated this monstrous, total evil,” the Russian president pointed out.

The Soviet Union did the lion’s share of the fighting in Europe, at the cost of 8.7 million soldiers and up to 20 million civilian lives. May 9 is the date on which the remnants of the Nazi regime signed their surrender to the Red Army, a week after the banner of the 150th Rifle Division was planted atop the Reichstag in Berlin.

A lifelong Democrat political operative, Jean-Pierre worked for Biden when he was Barack Obama’s vice-president, then moved to the cable channel MSNBC as a political commentator. She returned to the White House in 2021, and replaced Jen Psaki in May 2022, as the “historic first” openly lesbian black woman to ever hold the post of press secretary.