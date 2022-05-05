 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 May, 2022 21:10
HomeWorld News

Biden’s chief spokeswoman to leave White House next week

Jen Psaki will end her stint as White House press secretary on May 13, reportedly to join far-left outlet MSNBC
Biden’s chief spokeswoman to leave White House next week
Jen Psaki is shown speaking at a White House press briefing on Monday. © Getty Images / Alex Wong

The Jen Psaki era in the White House briefing room will end next week, as President Joe Biden’s press secretary will be replaced by her deputy as she reportedly takes a position on the other side of the podium, at MSNBC.

Karine Jean-Pierre will take over as press secretary on May 13, Biden announced on Thursday. She’s being touted as the first openly gay White House press secretary and the first black woman to hold the position. Biden praised Psaki for her work in the role, making an apparent jab at her predecessors in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House briefing room,” Biden said. “I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so.”

NBC employees fear for brand integrity if Psaki hired – media READ MORE: NBC employees fear for brand integrity if Psaki hired – media

Psaki has been criticized as “tone-deaf,” haughty and condescending by critics such as the New York Post. For instance, when she was questioned last fall about a supply-chain crisis heading into the holiday season, she sarcastically quipped, “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed,” essentially dismissing the fears of working-class Americans who have bigger worries than not getting their new exercise equipment on time. She was derisively nicknamed “Circle Back” Psaki by conservatives, based on her penchant for dodging tough questions by promising to “circle back” later with an answer.

Reports last month that Psaki was negotiating a deal for a job at MSNBC raised ethics concerns, as well as fears among reporters at NBC News that her presence at the sister outlet would “tarnish” the brand’s credibility.

Jean-Pierre is a long-time advisor to Biden, having worked on his presidential campaign and as a staffer when he was vice president under Barack Obama. She had a stint as a political analyst at MSNBC and worked as chief public affairs officer at MoveOn.org, a left-wing activist group that was partly funded by billionaire George Soros. Born in Martinique and raised in New York, she also worked on Obama’s presidential campaigns.

READ MORE: Vogue magazine claims fighting RT ‘propaganda campaign’ was ‘character-building’ for Psaki, citing series of gaffes as evidence

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
Lured to the precipice? Madhav Nalapat, director of geopolitics & international relations at Manipal University
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies