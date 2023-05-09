icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 May, 2023 03:42
Canada kicks out Chinese diplomat

Beijing condemned Ottawa for “political manipulation” and threatened retaliation
Canada kicks out Chinese diplomat
A Chinese flag is seen at China's embassy in Ottawa, Canada. ©  Chinese Foreign Ministry / Twitter

Canada has expelled a Chinese diplomat it accused of meddling in Ottawa’s internal affairs, declaring the official ‘persona non grata’ as Beijing vowed to respond with “resolute countermeasures.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the move on Monday, saying that Chinese consular official Zhao Wei would no longer be welcome in the country.

“We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs,” she said, adding that “Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior, they will be sent home.”

The decision comes just days after Canadian media outlets reported that Zhao had sought information on Conservative MP Michael Chong and any of his relatives that might reside in China, as Beijing reportedly wished to “make an example” out of him over his criticisms of the Chinese government.

Canada will never meet NATO spending demand – Pentagon leaks READ MORE: Canada will never meet NATO spending demand – Pentagon leaks

China’s embassy in Ottawa later condemned the expulsion, insisting the allegations against Zhao are “totally groundless” and that Beijing “never interferes in other countries' internal affairs.”

Canada’s claims are an “out-and-out smear of China” and a form of “political manipulation driven by ideological bias,” the embassy continued, adding that “the Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures.”

While it did not specify how it would respond, diplomatic expulsions are often tit-for-tat, meaning China could also look for a Canadian envoy to send home. 

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country’s intelligence agency had withheld the information about Chong, noting the organization had concluded it was not urgent enough to share with top officials. However, he nonetheless ordered the spy service to report potential threats immediately in future.

READ MORE: China won’t forget NATO’s ‘barbaric’ acts in Yugoslavia – Foreign Ministry

Chong, for his part, was critical of the Canadian government, saying it should not have taken so long for officials to act, and that the failure to notify him of the possible risk “calls into question the [prime minister’s office’s] handle on the machinery of government.”

The MP has been under Chinese sanctions since 2021, after he introduced a motion to officially declare Beijing’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim population a “genocide,” a label China has repeatedly rejected over the years.

'They said they'd shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
'The worst kind of peace is better than any war': An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country's elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
