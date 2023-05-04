icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2023 19:55
HomeWorld News

Israel claims Iran can make nuclear bombs

Tehran has enough enriched material to produce as many as five nuclear bombs, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has claimed
Israel claims Iran can make nuclear bombs
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Ahmad Halabisaz

Iran already possesses the means to make as many as five nuclear bombs, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed on Thursday during a visit to Athens. Tehran would not stop at creating just one nuclear weapon, the minister insisted, adding that such a development would have grave consequences for the entire Middle East.

“Make no mistake — Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb. So far, Iran has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear bombs,” Gallant told his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, the Times of Israel reported.

He noted, however, that uranium needs to be enriched to at least 90% purity to make a nuclear weapon. “Iranian progress, and enrichment to 90%, would be a grave mistake on Iran’s part, and could ignite the region,” the defense minister warned.

Israel ‘alarmed’ by Iran comments from top US general – Axios
Read more
Israel ‘alarmed’ by Iran comments from top US general – Axios

In March, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley predicted that Tehran could produce enough nuclear material for a bomb within weeks. The US general admitted, however, that the Islamic Republic would still need “several months” to make it into a bomb.

According to Milley, Washington “remains committed as a matter of policy that Iran will not have a fielded nuclear weapon.” His choice of words sparked concerns in West Jerusalem, as senior Israeli officials questioned whether the US would tolerate the Iranian “nuclear weapons program” as long as no nuclear bomb was mounted on a missile or another delivery system.

The US general clarified his earlier remarks by removing the word “fielded.” Tehran has itself repeatedly denied seeking a nuclear weapon and has argued that its nuclear program remains purely peaceful.

Iran prepared to ‘destroy Tel Aviv’ – president
Read more
Iran prepared to ‘destroy Tel Aviv’ – president

It has still been gradually increasing the level of uranium enrichment beyond the limits set by the 2015 accord it reached with world powers. Iran began doing so after then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal back in 2018.

Attempts to revive the deal under US President Joe Biden have so far been unsuccessful. Tehran reportedly rejected Washington’s latest attempt to strike a deal that would limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the sanctions freeze.

Tensions between Tehran and West Jerusalem have been running high recently. In mid-April, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned that any hostile move from Israel would “lead to the destruction of Haifa and Tel Aviv.”

On Thursday, Gallant claimed that “Iran supports, finances, trains and equips terror groups across the Middle East and around the world,” and accused it of “sponsoring” attacks on Israel from Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The real value of gold
0:00
26:41
Lords of war
0:00
23:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies