icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Apr, 2023 19:17
HomeWorld News

Iranian broadcast shows seizure of oil tanker (VIDEO)

A state-run broadcaster has shown footage of commandos raiding a US-bound vessel in the Gulf of Oman
Iranian broadcast shows seizure of oil tanker (VIDEO)
The Advantage Sweet is operated by Advantage Tankers LLC, based in Türkiye. ©  Advantage Tankers LLC

State-run television in Tehran has aired footage of Iranian commandos seizing an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, capturing the US-bound vessel because of a dispute over an alleged collision with another ship.

The video was broadcast on Friday by IRNA news, showing Iranian forces raiding the Advantage Sweet, a Chinese-owned tanker that was operated by a Turkish firm and was carrying crude to refineries on America’s Gulf Coast. The clip shows masked commandos repelling down a rope from a helicopter onto the tanker.

According to the IRNA report, the ship collided with an unidentified Iranian vessel on Wednesday evening in the Persian Gulf, resulting in several injuries and leaving multiple crew members missing. The tanker was escorted into port with its 24 crew members aboard.

Türkiye’s Advantage Tankers LLC, which manages the Advantage Sweet on behalf of its Chinese owner, confirmed that the Suezmax-class tanker was seized by the Iranian navy “on the basis of an international dispute.” The firm added, “The safety and welfare of our valued crew members is our No. 1 priority. Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger.”

Iranian navy claims it forced US submarine to surface READ MORE: Iranian navy claims it forced US submarine to surface

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet said the tanker issued a distress call during its seizure in international waters by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN). “Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker.”

US officials claimed that Iran has “unlawfully seized” at least five commercial ships operating in Middle Eastern waters in the past two years. “Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” the 5th Fleet said.

The latest incident comes amid rising US-Iran tensions. An IRIN vessel intercepted the USS Florida submarine in the Strait of Hormuz and forced it to surface and change course, Iranian Rear Admiral Shahram Irani claimed last week. US officials denied that the encounter had taken place. Also earlier this month, the IRIN reportedly turned back a US spy plane on the edge of its airspace.

READ MORE: US sells Iranian crude seized on the high seas

Top stories

RT Features

The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Died suddenly
0:00
25:19
How dairy is hitting your pockets!
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies